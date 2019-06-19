Workshop offering rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado has ample opportunity for you, your loved ones, and your pets to get outside and explore.

Enjoying the great outdoors with your dog can be a lot safer if they are trained to stay away from snakes.

That is why the House of Dog Training is offering a rattlesnake avoidance workshop.

In this workshop, your dog will learn what danger smells and sounds like.

No real snakes will be used in the training but dogs can learn things to prevent dangerous contact with snakes by learning where they hide.

News5 spoke to Astrid Tryon, a certified dog trainer, and she says snakes like to hide in the bushes and crevasses.

So, if your dog starts seeming interested in places like that and they start sniffing around, Tryon said you may want to call them back.

Traditional teaching involves shock collars but force-free methods can be individual to each dog.

The workshop will be held this Sunday, June 23rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 57 Sunflower Road in Colorado Springs.