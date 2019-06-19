Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – A favorite annual tradition that benefits military families is underway in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

The annual Western Street Breakfast is happening Wednesday from 5:30 a.m until 9 a.m. in Downtown Colorado Springs. This will be at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street.

This family-friendly event includes a delicious hot breakfast for just $5! Kids five years and younger eat free. There is also a Kids Corral with a petting zoo, roping the hay bale, caricature drawing, gunslinger and trick roper.

If your kids love to wear Western-style clothing, you can pull out their cowboy hats, boots, jeans, and bandannas for the annual Lil’ Cowboys and Cowgirls Round-up costume contest.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More News
Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs

Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs

6:51 am
Warmer today with only a small chance for thunderstorms

Warmer today with only a small chance for thunderstorms

6:02 am
US Navy: Tanker attack mine similar to Iranian mines

US Navy: Tanker attack mine similar to Iranian mines

5:58 am
Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs

Warmer today with only a small chance for thunderstorms
Weather

Warmer today with only a small chance for thunderstorms

US Navy: Tanker attack mine similar to Iranian mines
News

US Navy: Tanker attack mine similar to Iranian mines

Scroll to top
Skip to content