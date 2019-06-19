Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Report: Denver saw largest increase in violent crime rate

DENVER (AP) – A report indicates that Denver had the highest increase in the nation in its violent crime rate last year, but crime remains low compared with the most violent large U.S. cities.

The Denver Post reported Wednesday that the city recorded 629 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, resulting in a 9% increase between 2017 and 2018.

The report by the Brennan Center for Justice shows the rates of homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults in the 25 most populous U.S. cities dropped 4% on average last year.

Denver Police Deputy Chief Barb Archer says the department didn’t find a specific cause driving the violence.

The department says all categories of crime have declined or stayed level for first five months of 2019.

(Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado judge apologizes after suspected DUI crash

Colorado judge apologizes after suspected DUI crash

7:36 pm
Video from CSPD shows dangers of red light running

Video from CSPD shows dangers of red light running

7:05 pm
Woman finds picture of man taken on stolen phone

Woman finds picture of man taken on stolen phone

7:00 pm
Colorado judge apologizes after suspected DUI crash
Covering Colorado

Colorado judge apologizes after suspected DUI crash

Video from CSPD shows dangers of red light running
News

Video from CSPD shows dangers of red light running

Woman finds picture of man taken on stolen phone
Covering Colorado

Woman finds picture of man taken on stolen phone

Scroll to top
Skip to content