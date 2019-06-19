Quiznos will offer a “Magic Mushroom Melt” at one Denver location

DENVER – In a playful nod to Denver becoming the first U.S. city to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms, Quiznos will offer a psychedelic sub.

The Magic Mushroom Melt sub will only be available for one day at the Quiznos on 1275 Grant St. in Denver. The sandwich will only be available in store on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. while supplies last.

According to Quiznos’ Facebook, the Magic Mushroom Melt sandwich contains sautéed white button mushrooms, which are not medicinal. The company said, “while the sandwich looks psychedelic, the only truly mind-bending elements are its fabulous flavor and artistic design.”

Last month Initiative 301 passed by a slim margin, with 50.56% of the votes. The measure would decriminalize the use or possession of psilocybin by those who are 21 and older. It does not legalize psilocybin or permit its sale by cannabis businesses.

Back in April, Carl’s Jr. debuted a CBD-infused burger on 4/20. The “Rocky Mountain High Cheeseburger Delight,” featured a Santa Fe sauce that was infused with CBD oil along with two beef patties with pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and waffle fries.

