Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Quiznos will offer a “Magic Mushroom Melt” at one Denver location

DENVER – In a playful nod to Denver becoming the first U.S. city to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms, Quiznos will offer a psychedelic sub.

The Magic Mushroom Melt sub will only be available for one day at the Quiznos on 1275 Grant St. in Denver. The sandwich will only be available in store on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. while supplies last.

According to Quiznos’ Facebook, the Magic Mushroom Melt sandwich contains sautéed white button mushrooms, which are not medicinal. The company said, “while the sandwich looks psychedelic, the only truly mind-bending elements are its fabulous flavor and artistic design.”

Last month Initiative 301 passed by a slim margin, with 50.56% of the votes. The measure would decriminalize the use or possession of psilocybin by those who are 21 and older. It does not legalize psilocybin or permit its sale by cannabis businesses.

Back in April, Carl’s Jr. debuted a CBD-infused burger on 4/20. The “Rocky Mountain High Cheeseburger Delight,” featured a Santa Fe sauce that was infused with CBD oil along with two beef patties with pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and waffle fries.

RELATED LINKS:

Denver psychedelic mushroom measure narrowly passes

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
More News
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

12:16 pm
Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy

12:02 pm
Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers

11:51 am
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Covering Colorado

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy
Covering Colorado

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers

Scroll to top
Skip to content