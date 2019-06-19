Drivers caught on camera running red light at 93 mph will receive warning letter

Red Light Camera: Platte & Chelton This footage was captured at the intersection of Platte & Chelton. Any guesses on how fast the cars were traveling through the red light? 93 MPH. It's important that we all take responsibility for our driving whenever we get behind the wheel— we all want to get home safe at the end of the day. Don't speed, be aware of your surroundings, and drive with care. Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS – You may have seen CSPD’s video on social media of a pair of cars speeding through the intersection of Platte and Chelton going more than 90 mph, but you might not have guessed that those drivers will only receive a warning for their actions.

We called CSPD’s Lt. James Sokolik who explained that the speeders ran the red light during the city’s 30-day warning period after the installation of red light cameras at that intersection on April 19.

A time stamp on the video shows the speeders ran the light on the evening of May 3, but CSPD shared the video on their social media accounts Tuesday night.

“While we want to change their driving, we’ve clearly said these are warning periods at these intersections,” CSPD Lt. James Sokolik said.

Sokolik said he unsure if the drivers have been identified or if they’ve been warned yet. However, he said the behavior is dangerous, and he called the situation one case of a bigger issue of excessive speeding in the city.

“The incredible frustration is that his behavior is going on. Period. We don’t believe this is an isolated incident,” Sokolik said.

As of Wednesday morning, the video had more than 16,000 views on its Facebook page and more than 5,500 views on its Twitter page. Many social media users expressed anger and other commenters said they see it frequently while driving around the city. Sokolik shared that sentiment in our conversation.

“I certainly don’t want people to think we aren’t taking this seriously. I absolutely share their indignation.”