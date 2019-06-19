Crews make quick work of small grass fire on west side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs firefighters were quick to douse a small grass fire that broke out Wednesday night on the west side of town.

The fire started sometime after 8 p.m. near Centennial Blvd. and Mesa Rd. This is just west of the VA medical facility.

Some smoke and flames could be seen from a distance but the fire was small and in an isolated area. No structures were threatened.

News 5 is still awaiting word on the cause of the fire.