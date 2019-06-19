Crews make quick work of small grass fire on west side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs firefighters were quick to douse a small grass fire that broke out Wednesday night on the west side of town.
The fire started sometime after 8 p.m. near Centennial Blvd. and Mesa Rd. This is just west of the VA medical facility.
Some smoke and flames could be seen from a distance but the fire was small and in an isolated area. No structures were threatened.
News 5 is still awaiting word on the cause of the fire.
#BREAKING Grass fire near near Filmore and Centennial. Fire is in an open area just west of the VA Hospital. Appears to be small from my vantage point. No homes are threatened. Crews are on scene. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/86kPcAscLi
— Ryan Mutch (@ryanmutchkoaa) June 20, 2019