Colorado Springs woman missing after she was seen falling into Rio Grande

MINERAL COUNTY – Authorities in Mineral County are searching for a Colorado Springs woman who was seen falling into the Rio Grande outside of Creede.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t identified the woman. Deputies tell us the woman fell in when they stopped to view the river while traveling through the area.

Authorities said the river is running very high and fast right now, which is complicating search efforts. We’ll continue to follow the search and provide updates as they become available.