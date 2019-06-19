Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy

DENVER – LIke much of the country, the reaction to President Trump’s re-election bid was split along party lines among Colorado politicians.

For Republicans, the speech was the start to a winning campaign. Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who also serves as the chairman of the Colorado RNC issued the following statement Tuesday night:

“As President Trump kicked off his 2020 campaign in Florida, Coloradans are grateful to see just how far we’ve come since his election in 2016. After eight years of stagnation under President Obama and Vice President Biden, America desperately needed a new direction. Our nation’s economy was dragging, health care costs were skyrocketing, our immigration system was crumbling, and the rule of law was not respected. Thanks to President Trump, we are finally turning our country around. Colorado Republicans are proud to stand with the President in 2020,” – Republican Rep. Ken Buck

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner did not release a statement, but he endorsed the president’s re-election effort in January.

Colorado’s Democratic voices largely remained silent on the president’s announcement, but Democratic presidential candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper criticized the president’s message on Twitter Tuesday night, calling Trump “the worst president in U.S. history.”

Tonight's #TrumpRallyOrlando made it official: The worst president in US history will be on the ticket again. He has torn kids away from their mothers. Encouraged white supremacy. Attacked women's rights. Fueled hatred. And more. We must fight him with all we have. And we will. — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) June 19, 2019

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who is also from Colorado and seeking the Democratic nomination, did not specifically address the speech. However, he has frequently posted critical comments of President Trump on his Twitter and Facebook pages.

The Trump campaign has previously said it would like to win Colorado in 2020, but it will face an uphill battle. Democrat Hillary Clinton won the state in 2016 and Colorado Democrats won all statewide races in the 2018 midterms.