Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

PUEBLO WEST – Black Hills Energy wants to install a 39-mile transmission line and three substations in Pueblo West, Penrose, and Canon City.

On Wednesday night an open house was held in Pueblo West to get community feedback.

The company believes the project is necessary because communities like Pueblo West have grown a lot, but some residents say they don’t want it in their backyard.

John Vigil, senior program manager of community affairs, said, “They need more power to support the growth that they’re experiencing. Penrose, in particular, has a reliability component to it in that this gives us a second way to feed that community with power if we lose one of our existing transmission lines.”

Pueblo West resident Kris Lytle said, “They’ll be blocking the view that I have of the Spanish Peaks, the Sangres, the Wet Mountains.”

The company’s original proposal was rejected by Pueblo County commissioners a few months ago. It plans to submit a new one later this year.