Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

AURORA – The Aurora Police Department needs your help finding a man who allegedly assaulted and seriously injured an RTD bus driver.

According to police, on May 20, the man pictured was a passenger on the 83L Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus. He demanded the driver drop him off in the area of South Dayton Rd. and East Jewell Ave. When the driver told him he would have to wait until the next stop, the suspect allegedly assaulted him and left him with serious injuries.

If you know this man, call 303-739-1841. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. There is a reward of up to $2,000.