Search ongoing for missing woman in Rio Grande River

MINERAL Co. — The Mineral County Sheriff’s office confirms they are continuing to search for a Colorado Springs woman who accidentally fell into the Rio Grande River while on a sightseeing trip with her family.

The Sheriff says the woman, who has not been identified, was passing through the area of Creede with her family on Saturday, June 15th, when they pulled off to view the Rio Grande.

While near the shore of the river, the woman was seen falling in and was quickly swept away.

A search has been ongoing along the river, but the water conditions remain dangerous for dive teams limiting their efforts.