Road closures during the Western Street Breakfast on June 19

A heads up regarding ROAD CLOSURES during tomorrow's Western Street Breakfast. The below roads will be closed Wednesday morning, June 19, during the times listed. Please plan accordingly! (via @CityofCOS) pic.twitter.com/hDvzHjQxY8 — El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) June 18, 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS – If you are heading to the annual Western Street Breakfast on June 19, we want to let you know about some road closures.

The event starts at 5:30 a.m and goes until 9 a.m. in Downtown Colorado Springs. This will be at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street.

Here are the following closures for that day:

Starting at midnight until noon Wednesday, Pikes Peak Ave. between Cascade Ave. and Nevada Ave. will be closed. Nevada Ave. will remain open. Tejon St., between Kiowa St. and Colorado Ave. will be closed.

Then from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Pikes Peak Ave. between Nevada Ave. and Wahsatch Ave. will be closed. Wahsatch Ave. and Nevada Ave. will remain open.

Also at that time, Pikes Peak Ave. between Wahsatch Ave. and Corona St. will be closed. Wahsatch Ave. will remain open. Also, Weber St., between Colorado Ave. and Kiowa St. will be closed.

This family-friendly event includes a delicious hot breakfast for just $5! Kids five years and younger eat free. There is also a Kids Corral with a petting zoo, roping the hay bale, caricature drawing, gunslinger and trick roper. The Western Street Breakfast is also an annual fundraising event that supports local military and their families.

For more information, CLICK HERE.