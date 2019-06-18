Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY – A fugitive from Denver is dead after a police shooting near C-470 and West Belleview Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Our partner Denver7 reports that Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Teplin said at a news conference that task forces from Denver were tracking the man who was eventually killed to an apartment complex near W. Belleview Ave. and S. Alkire St. in Jefferson County. JCSO SWAT team members were called in to assist.

Teplin said when officers tried to take the man into custody, he shot at them. Officers returned fire and shot and killed the man, according to Teplin.

The man, who has not been identified, was wanted for warrants on felony menacing, possession of a firearm by a previous offender and third-degree assault charges.

The sheriff’s office said no officers were injured in the shooting.