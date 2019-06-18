Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Josiah Seth Ivy resentenced for 2002 murders

DENVER – A state court judge has resentenced Josiah Seth Ivy to 84 years in prison.

He had been serving two life sentences in the 2002 murders of Gary Alflen and Stacy Dahl in Crystola.

The resentencing was required after the US Supreme Court ruled that such sentences for juveniles amount to cruel and unusual punishment even if it involves murder or other capital crimes.

Ivy was 16 at the time he committed the crimes, so after accounting for time served, he is now looking at basically 70 more years in prison, plus 15 years probation.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Josiah Seth Ivy resentenced for 2002 murders

Josiah Seth Ivy resentenced for 2002 murders

5:58 pm
“Gutter bins” filtering debris from Colorado Springs storm water

“Gutter bins” filtering debris from Colorado Springs storm water

5:56 pm
Crews clean headstones defaced by vandals at Colorado Springs cemetery

Crews clean headstones defaced by vandals at Colorado Springs cemetery

5:26 pm
Josiah Seth Ivy resentenced for 2002 murders
Covering Colorado

Josiah Seth Ivy resentenced for 2002 murders

“Gutter bins” filtering debris from Colorado Springs storm water
News

“Gutter bins” filtering debris from Colorado Springs storm water

Crews clean headstones defaced by vandals at Colorado Springs cemetery
News

Crews clean headstones defaced by vandals at Colorado Springs cemetery

Scroll to top
Skip to content