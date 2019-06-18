Josiah Seth Ivy resentenced for 2002 murders

DENVER – A state court judge has resentenced Josiah Seth Ivy to 84 years in prison.

He had been serving two life sentences in the 2002 murders of Gary Alflen and Stacy Dahl in Crystola.

The resentencing was required after the US Supreme Court ruled that such sentences for juveniles amount to cruel and unusual punishment even if it involves murder or other capital crimes.

Ivy was 16 at the time he committed the crimes, so after accounting for time served, he is now looking at basically 70 more years in prison, plus 15 years probation.