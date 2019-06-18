Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to their Twitter, this happened near West Belleview Avenue and South Alkire Street around noon Tuesday. They say no officers have been injured and there is no threat to the public, but they are asking everyone to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
1:28 pm
