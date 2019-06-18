Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting

There is law enforcement activity in the area of Bellevue and Alkire as we investigate an officer involved shooting. No officers have been injured and there is no threat to the public but we ask people to avoid the area #jeffco pic.twitter.com/euY6WksB8E — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 18, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to their Twitter, this happened near West Belleview Avenue and South Alkire Street around noon Tuesday. They say no officers have been injured and there is no threat to the public, but they are asking everyone to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more.