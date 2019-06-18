CSPD charges man with multiple crimes related to child prostitution

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Police Department has announced charges against two men to include Child Prostitution and Attempted Pimping.

In May of 2019, the CSPD Vice and Human Trafficking Unit developed information that showed a Willaim Vermillion had solicited a child for prostitution, pandered a child, contributed to the delinquency of a minor, and kept a place of child prostitution. These are all felony charges and occurred during the summer of 2018, according to CSPD.

Vermillion is currently in the state Department of Corrections on unrelated charges and will be served his warrant at the current facility he is incarcerated in.

In a separate case, the CSPD Vice and Human Trafficking Unit arrested Lawson Nall on March 28, 2019. Nall was arrested on a variety of charges, including attempted pimping according to CSPD.

Nall pleaded guilty to the attempted pimping charge and will be sentenced in August.