City of La Junta trying to figure out what caused tornado sirens to go off Monday

LA JUNTA – After Monday’s severe weather, some residents in La Junta reported the tornado sirens were going off and the city wasn’t able to shut them off. However, The National Weather Service Pueblo didn’t issue a tornado warning for Otero County. So many were wondering why this happened.

News5 spoke with La Junta Fire Chief Joey Gacnik who told us they aren’t sure why the sirens went off and they weren’t able to turn them off. He said the sirens are now operational and they are bringing in technicians to figure out what caused the problem.

They will be testing the tornado sirens today. In the event of a real emergency requiring the activation of the sirens the Communications Center will also send out a CODE RED activation.

Meteorologist Sam Schreier while there was no tornado warning issued for Otero County Monday, the town was hit with heavy rain. Tornado warnings were issued for Bent and Kiowa counties. As for Tuesday, an isolated tornado is possible in the La Junta area, but not likely.

However, severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and damaging hail are possible in the area. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.