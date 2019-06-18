Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Chile farmers say crops are thriving despite recent severe weather

PUEBLO COUNTY – Don’t worry about those Pueblo Chile crops!

Farmers are saying everything is healthy and thriving despite this week’s severe weather in Eastern Pueblo County.

One farmer told News 5 that the hot weather recently has actually made the chiles grow faster.

“Some of our fields that didn’t get hit as hard, they are on target. The field that did get hit with all that rain they may be delayed just a little bit just cause we need to get them dried out and get some heat back in the ground,” said farmer, Shane Milberger.

Despite the delays, farmers still expect to get the first crop of chile peppers out at local markets by late July or early August.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
