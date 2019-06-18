Authorities recover body from Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO WEST – Colorado Parks and Wildlife said rangers at Lake Pueblo State Park recovered a body hours after finding an empty boat adrift Monday afternoon.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office identified the man pulled from the water as 73-year-old David Bothel from Colorado Springs. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Rangers said they found Bothel’s body around dawn Tuesday after an all-night search near the North shore. CPW said the first calls about the boat came in around 3:25 p.m. Monday about a boat that was adrift in No Name Cove. Callers said they saw the same boat about 20 minutes earlier with an older man operating the vessel.

Recovery operations were interrupted by yesterday’s severe weather before they were able to resume the search after 7 p.m. Monday. The body was recovered around 5:15 a.m.