Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river

ASPEN – Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after rafts overturned on Colorado’s Roaring Fork River.

The Aspen Daily News reports Roaring Fork River Rescue crews responded to the river in Basalt after three rafts in a nine-raft group overturned Sunday afternoon.

Fire battalion chief Jason Hutter said several people entered the water and three were not immediately accounted for. They were later found.

Two people were transported to a hospital in Glenwood Springs.

Authorities were called to the river earlier in the day when a raft overturned near the Woody Creek area. The two people in the raft were able to swim to shore and were not injured.

1:06 pm
11:56 am
11:56 am
