State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden

DENVER – We’re continuing to track the ongoing investigation into the crash that killed Colorado State Patrol Trooper Willaim Moden.

Trooper Moden was on the scene of a rollover crash in Eastern Arapahoe County Friday night when he was hit by a passing truck. He was then flown to an area hospital, where he later died.

The Chief of State Patrol said the driver who hit Trooper Moden was in the left lane, passing emergency vehicles that were on the right shoulder when Moden was hit.

“The driver of the truck has been cooperative and at this time we do not believe there is any suspected impairment in this crash,” said Col. Matthew Packard

So far, no charges have been filed. The Vehicular Crimes Unit is still investigating both the crash that killed Trooper Moden and the one he was initially responding too.