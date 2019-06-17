Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21

CAÑON CITY – High water won’t hamper the Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival in Cañon City.

It is expected to go off without a hitch, but there are some safety changes this year.

“The cancellation of the build your own boat race, the moving the community raft race onto the pond instead of in the river. We moved the river stage to the infield, next to the splash pads, so that way we don’t a huge crowd of people trying to crowd the river bank,” said Karl Wurzbach, Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival Co-Chair.

The Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival will start Friday, June 21 and continue through Saturday.

