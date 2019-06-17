Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21

CAÑON CITY – High water won’t hamper the Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival in Cañon City.

It is expected to go off without a hitch, but there are some safety changes this year.

“The cancellation of the build your own boat race, the moving the community raft race onto the pond instead of in the river. We moved the river stage to the infield, next to the splash pads, so that way we don’t a huge crowd of people trying to crowd the river bank,” said Karl Wurzbach, Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival Co-Chair.

The Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival will start Friday, June 21 and continue through Saturday.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
More News
Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21

5:28 pm
Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility

Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility

5:07 pm
The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning

The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning

4:17 pm
Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21
Covering Colorado

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21

Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility

The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning
News

The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning

Scroll to top
Skip to content