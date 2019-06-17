Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police investigating early-morning robbery in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs police are looking for two people involved in a robbery early Monday morning.

Police said two masked men dressed in black hoodies entered a business in the 5600 block of Palmer Park Boulevard near the intersection of Powers and Palmer Park just after midnight.

Police said the suspects took cash from the register, stole the clerk’s purse and cell phone before they drove away on eastbound Palmer Park Boulevard.

CSPD said they left in a silver sedan.

Anyone with information about this robbery should call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or call Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
