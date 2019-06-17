Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Olympic Training Center hosts Boys and Girls Club

COLORADO SPRINGS – It was an exciting day Monday at the US Olympic Training Center for kids from the Boys and Girls Club.

The kids got to take part in an OTC cauldron lighting.

This event was part of a week’s worth of events ahead of Olympic Day. Throughout the week the kids will get to discover new sports and learn more about the abilities of Paralympic athletes and also to get out there and move.

“It’s very important for young people to be active. It’s important for them to have exposure to the values of the sport, the teamwork, the discipline that comes with perfecting and training in a sport, are all really really important values for our young people to be exposed to,” said Sarah Hirshland, USOC CEO.

The kids also got to meet Olympic athletes, get a behind the scenes tour and see some sports demonstrations.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Olympic Training Center hosts Boys and Girls Club

Olympic Training Center hosts Boys and Girls Club

7:11 pm
Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs

Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs

6:47 pm
Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

6:42 pm
Olympic Training Center hosts Boys and Girls Club
Covering Colorado

Olympic Training Center hosts Boys and Girls Club

Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs
News

Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress
Sports

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

Scroll to top
Skip to content