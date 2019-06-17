Olympic Training Center hosts Boys and Girls Club

COLORADO SPRINGS – It was an exciting day Monday at the US Olympic Training Center for kids from the Boys and Girls Club.

The kids got to take part in an OTC cauldron lighting.

This event was part of a week’s worth of events ahead of Olympic Day. Throughout the week the kids will get to discover new sports and learn more about the abilities of Paralympic athletes and also to get out there and move.

“It’s very important for young people to be active. It’s important for them to have exposure to the values of the sport, the teamwork, the discipline that comes with perfecting and training in a sport, are all really really important values for our young people to be exposed to,” said Sarah Hirshland, USOC CEO.

The kids also got to meet Olympic athletes, get a behind the scenes tour and see some sports demonstrations.