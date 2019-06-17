Man charged with homicide in connection to death in Penrose

FREMONT COUNTY – Around 10 a.m. Monday morning, Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported assault in the 900 block of Ren Dr. in Penrose.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a man with obvious injuries who was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Fremont County Coroner.

During the investigation, Penrose resident Donald Laub was taken into custody. He has been charged with one count of first-degree homicide and is being held at the Fremont County Detention Center on a no bond hold, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is an active and ongoing investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.