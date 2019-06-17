Remembering Pat Bowlen’s legacy

DENVER – Former Quarterback and now General Manager and Vice President of the Broncos, John Elway, remembering the legacy of his friend and former boss Pat Bowlen.

“The expectations are high and the expectations are to go out and compete and compete for world championships and Pat set that,” said Elway.

The legendary Broncos owner lost his lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s June 13 at the age of 75.

“We can never lose that as far as the Broncos because that’s what Pat’s legacy is, it’s the culture that he set and the standard that he set and what the expectations are for us and also our fans expect it and Pat’s created that with the fans, which is a good thing,” said Elway.

A public tribute to Bowlen will take place Tuesday, June 18 at Mile High Stadium. It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

A private ceremony is planned for June 24, where Bowlen’s family and NFL dignitaries will pay their last respects to the legendary Broncos owner.