How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden

COMMERCE CITY – If you wish to send gifts, flowers or cards to those affected by Trooper William Moden’s death, the Colorado State Patrol has announced where people can send them.

CSP is asking people to send gifts to his Moden’s office in Adams County at 8200 US-85, Commerce City, CO 80022.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation to his family, click here and select the Moden family fund. You can also donate to the Adoption Exchange in Moden’s name.

They also issued a reminder that CSP does not call people to solicit donations. If you receive a call from someone who claims to be with state patrol asking for donations, hang up and report the call.

Moden, 37, died after a vehicle hit him along I-70 roughly 30 miles east of Aurora while he responded to a serious crash.

“Trooper Moden had a big heart and he loved his family and loved being a State Trooper. All he wanted to do was make a difference.” Said Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol.