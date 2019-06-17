Highlands Ranch post office dedicated to fallen deputy Zack Parrish

HIGHLANDS RANCH – Monday, the Highlands Ranch community honored fallen Douglas County Deputy Zach Parrish by dedicating their post office to him.

Parrish died while responding to a call involving a man battling mental illness. Monday, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said Parrish was always trying to help those in need.

“He wanted to make what he was doing every day, a difference in everyone’s life, and to have his name on this post office, again, is another one of the things I believe in every day, no matter what happened to zack that night, life has changed, things are changing and people will do amazing things,” said Spurlock.

Parrish’s legacy also lives on through his wife’s foundation, which helps families of law enforcement facing difficult times.

