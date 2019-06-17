Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members

FORT CARSON – As part of Pride Month, Fort Carson honored the contributions of LGBTQ service members Monday.

The celebration included First Sergeant Melissa White, who is serving as an open lesbian. She says there are still strides that need to be made when it comes to accepting everyone for who they are.

“We need to go to a point where you can accept it, you don’t have to like it, it doesn’t have to be your cup of tea, but don’t mess with someone else’s cup of tea,” White said.

White was one of many soldiers who share their story at the event, which highlighted the Army value of respect.