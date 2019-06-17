Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members

FORT CARSON – As part of Pride Month, Fort Carson honored the contributions of LGBTQ service members Monday.

The celebration included First Sergeant Melissa White, who is serving as an open lesbian. She says there are still strides that need to be made when it comes to accepting everyone for who they are.

“We need to go to a point where you can accept it, you don’t have to like it, it doesn’t have to be your cup of tea, but don’t mess with someone else’s cup of tea,” White said.

White was one of many soldiers who share their story at the event, which highlighted the Army value of respect.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members

10:20 pm
State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden

10:09 pm
Outbuilding catches fire near Falcon

Outbuilding catches fire near Falcon

9:53 pm
Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden

Outbuilding catches fire near Falcon
Covering Colorado

Outbuilding catches fire near Falcon

Scroll to top
Skip to content