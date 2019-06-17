Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast happening June 19

COLORADO SPRINGS – One of Colorado Springs’ most iconic western heritage celebrations is coming to town!

The annual Western Street Breakfast is happening on June 19 at 5:30 a.m until 9 a.m. in Downtown Colorado Springs. This will be at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street.

This family-friendly event includes a delicious hot breakfast for just $5! Kids five years and younger eat free. There is also a Kids Corral with a petting zoo, roping the hay bale, caricature drawing, gunslinger and trick roper.

If your kids love to wear Western-style clothing, you can pull out their cowboy hats, boots, jeans, and bandannas for the annual Lil’ Cowboys and Cowgirls Round-up costume contest.

The Western Street Breakfast is also an annual fundraising event that supports local military and their families.

For more information, CLICK HERE.