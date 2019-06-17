CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have launched a new railroad crossing safety campaign.

“Stop. Trains Can’t” reminds drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians to look for the train and observe crossing devices. Because trains cannot stop quickly enough to avoid a crash, every one must yield to trains and proceed with caution. Rail crossing crashes are preventable and never worth the unnecessary risk.

Between 2013 and 2017, 14 people were killed and 36 were injured in vehicle-train crashes in Colorado. Driver distraction and ignoring posted signs or signals were common factors in such crashes.

Make sure to follow these tips when you are crossing a railroad: