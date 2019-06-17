Outbuilding catches fire near Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY – A large outbuilding caught fire Monday night near Falcon.

A News 5 crew arrived around 9:30 p.m. and said the flames were very active. The building is located at 11425 Dodge Circle.

Our crew reported that the building was fully involved upon their arrival. There were no occupants or livestock believed to be in the building.

The contents of the barn is unclear at this time, but our crews report there have been no explosions.

Mutual aid is being provided by Falcon, Peyton, and Black Forest Fire Departments.

We will update this story once we learn more.