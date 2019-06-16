Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
One person in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – One person is in custody after a hit-and-run accident at a busy intersection Saturday night.

Officers were called out to the intersection of East San Miguel St. and North Academy Blvd. around 7:26 p.m. Saturday.

A uniformed officer was on patrol in the area and noted a fresh fluid trail leading to a nearby apartment complex. The officer found the suspect and driver at that time and detained the suspect while additional officers responded to the scene.

Police says the suspect made a left-hand turn from Academy Blvd. in front of a second vehicle that was traveling north, causing the collision. The suspect vehicle then fled the area.

A passenger in the second vehicle suffered a non-life threatening injury and was treated at a local hospital.

The driver of the run vehicle was evaluated for DUI and arrested for the collision.

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
