Drive-thru downfall for Pueblo car thieves

PUEBLO – Three suspects were arrested in a stolen car in Pueblo overnight at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Pueblo police say a little after midnight Sunday, a Pueblo Couty Sheriff’s Office Deputy reported that a spray painted car with no plates, which authorities say ran away from Pueblo police earlier, was two cars ahead of him in the McDonald’s drive-thru on Hwy 50 West.

Officers hurried to the area and set up stop sticks at the drive-thru. One of the Pueblo police officers saw a license plate on the car’s dashboard. Police say that was a stolen license plate and it was associated with a recent drive-by shooting on the city’s north side.

When officers moved in, the car fled, hitting the stop sticks with all four tires. After a pursuit, a PIT maneuver, a foot chase with one occupant and an assault on an officer, one woman, and two men were taken into custody. Police recovered a rifle from the vehicle. The two men had multiple warrants and will face several new charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
