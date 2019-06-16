“Century Ride” pairs riders and horses based on age

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
BLACK FOREST – A horse event Sunday in Black Forest paired riders and horses based on their ages.

For the “Century Ride,” the ages of the rider and horse must add up to 100. The average life span of a horse is 25 to 30 years and most are retired by their early 20s.

However, the riders at Sunday’s event said that just like people, horses can still be active in their later years.

“My horse, I’ve had him for 20 years and we’ve done a million things together and this is just kind of the crowning event.,” said Jane Worral.

Colorado native Janet Foy, who was recently appointed to the Dressage Grand Jury for the 2020 Olympics, judged the rides.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
5:04 pm
