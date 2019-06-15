Town of Monument celebrates 140 years

MONUMENT – There was a big celebration in Monument Saturday.

The town was celebrating its 140th year since incorporation.

As part of the celebration, officials announced the winner of the “Spirit of Monument Award,” which is given to a person who has shown “generosity of spirit, dedication to service, and enthusiastic support of the community.”

“There are a lot of people like myself who moved here recently. And this gives them a chance to find out it’s more than just a town it has quite a history to it,” said resident, Michael Weinfeld.

Monument was first incorporated as a town on June 2nd, 1879.