Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

Police Car Lights
PUEBLO- Pueblo police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday night.

At 10 p.m. officers responded to the area of Northern Avenue and Abriendo Avenue on a report of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Police say there was supposedly an argument between the occupants of two cars and shots were fired.

The victim got out of a silver car, possibly a Hyundai, which then left the scene. The suspect car, described as a light-colored Jaguar sedan or a Buick, also left the scene.

If you have any information call Pueblo Police at 553-2502.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
