Police searching for two men involved in an armed robbery in Pueblo

PUEBLO – Investigators in Pueblo are looking for two people involved in an overnight armed robbery at a convenience store on South Prairie Ave. Police say this happened around 12:35 a.m Saturday.

The clerk told police that a man carrying a pistol-grip shotgun with a silver barrel entered the store and demanded cash. The suspect is described as a black man, 6’0”, medium build and was wearing a black hood-type mask and a black short-sleeved shirt.

Police say the suspect also had an accomplice who was standing by the door. That man is described as a black male, 5’7”, medium build, and was wearing glasses and a camouflage coat with a hood.

If you have any information, call Pueblo police at (719) 553-2502.