BEULAH – A southern Colorado group is encouraging sustainability to help reduce the impacts of global warming.

Advocates Jason Lewis and Tammie Stevens hosted Beulah’s first “Fix it, Don’t Nix it” repair party Saturday.

At the event, volunteers showed people how to repair lots of items, including bikes, lamps, cell phones, clocks, boots, and vacuum cleaners.

Residents saved more than $2,000 by having repairs done and kept broken items out of landfills.