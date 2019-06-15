Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

A state trooper died in a crash that closed Interstate 70 in both directions between Limon and Peoria late Friday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Currently, I-70 is closed from mile marker 332 to mile marker 360, because of the crash. There is a detour in place using U.S. 36.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. We will let you know as soon as we learn more.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
More News
Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

2:26 am
Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

10:26 pm
Colorado man catches record-breaking fish in Utah

Colorado man catches record-breaking fish in Utah

9:46 pm
Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

Colorado man catches record-breaking fish in Utah
Colorado Living

Colorado man catches record-breaking fish in Utah

Scroll to top
Skip to content