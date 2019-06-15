Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

With overwhelming sadness we can confirm that a Trooper with the Colorado State Patrol was struck and killed in the line of duty tonight. We ask you keep their family, our CSP family, first responders on scene, and all others affected in your thoughts and prayers. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) June 15, 2019

A state trooper died in a crash that closed Interstate 70 in both directions between Limon and Peoria late Friday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Currently, I-70 is closed from mile marker 332 to mile marker 360, because of the crash. There is a detour in place using U.S. 36.

