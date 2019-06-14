Youth pastor accused of sexual assault on a child

FOUNTAIN – Youth Pastor Stephen Michael Houlihan of the Fellowship of the Rockies church is facing charges of sexual assault on a child, internet luring of a child and obscenity following his arrest by detectives with the Fountain Police Department.

News5 is working to confirm details on what started the investigation of Houlihan.

He was arrested on June 8th for offenses committed between May 20th and the date of his arrest, according to court documents.

The case if being handled by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office based on evidence and information collected by the Fountain Police Department and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

If you have information that could help investigators, please call 719-390-555 to speak with a sheriff’s office investigator.