Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Youth pastor accused of sexual assault on a child

FOUNTAIN – Youth Pastor Stephen Michael Houlihan of the Fellowship of the Rockies church is facing charges of sexual assault on a child, internet luring of a child and obscenity following his arrest by detectives with the Fountain Police Department.

Stephen Mitchell Houlihan
Stephen Mitchell Houlihan is accused of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. (Photo: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

News5 is working to confirm details on what started the investigation of Houlihan.

He was arrested on June 8th for offenses committed between May 20th and the date of his arrest, according to court documents.

The case if being handled by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office based on evidence and information collected by the Fountain Police Department and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

If you have information that could help investigators, please call 719-390-555 to speak with a sheriff’s office investigator.

 

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More News
Youth pastor accused of sexual assault on a child

Youth pastor accused of sexual assault on a child

1:41 pm
Whataburger announces sale of majority stake to merchant bank, expresses interest in expansion

Whataburger announces sale of majority stake to merchant bank, expresses interest in expansion

1:37 pm
Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

11:22 am
Youth pastor accused of sexual assault on a child
Covering Colorado

Youth pastor accused of sexual assault on a child

Whataburger announces sale of majority stake to merchant bank, expresses interest in expansion
Covering Colorado

Whataburger announces sale of majority stake to merchant bank, expresses interest in expansion

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

Scroll to top
Skip to content