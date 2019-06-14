Serious accident leaves two mules dead and one person injured

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado State Patrol is looking into the cause of a serious crash on the Peyton Highway near Sweet Rd. which is north of Highway 24. CSP says the driver of a car slammed into a mule-drawn buggy. The driver of the buggy has been airlifted to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both of the mules were killed.
The driver in the car is not injured. Avoid the area. Peyton Highway is closed.
Peyton hwy closed at Sweet rd north of Peyton due to crash. pic.twitter.com/qmxdt3MV2j
— Joe Bevans (@BevansJoe) June 14, 2019