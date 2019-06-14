Serious accident leaves two mules dead and one person injured

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado State Patrol is looking into the cause of a serious crash on the Peyton Highway near Sweet Rd. which is north of Highway 24. CSP says the driver of a car slammed into a mule-drawn buggy. The driver of the buggy has been airlifted to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both of the mules were killed.

The driver in the car is not injured. Avoid the area. Peyton Highway is closed.