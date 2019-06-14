Police investigating pair of overnight robberies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs police tell News5 they’re investigating two armed robberies on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning.

Police tell us a gun was flashed in both robberies that happened minutes apart just before 3 a.m. Friday.

The first one happened at a 7-Eleven at Austin Bluffs and Barnes. The second one happened about 15 minutes later at a business near the intersection of Academy and Vickers.

Police tell us they were not able to locate the suspects. They were only described as two men. No one was hurt in either robbery.

Anyone with information should call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or call CrimeStoppers at 719-634-STOP if you’d like to leave an anonymous tip.