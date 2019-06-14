Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

COLORADO SPRINGS — Orphaned fawns continue to be taken in by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers in Colorado Springs, two arrived just on Friday.

Officers say the first fawn was found on Hwy. 24 near Manitou Springs, it appears to have been hit by a car and is being examined for a head injury.

Shortly later, a second fawn was brought in also found along Hwy. 24 near Cascade. This fawn was orphaned after its mother and twin were killed by a passing vehicle.

The fawns rescued today will be sent to the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Wetmore, though CPW says there is concern that the rehab center is getting too full with all of the orphaned animals that have been coming in so far this season.

As a reminder to everyone, if you ever see a fawn that appears to be abandoned, please do not try to remove it from the situation yourself, instead call CPW officers to assess the situation and determine if the fawn is indeed orphaned. Often mother deer will leave their offspring in a safe place while they forage for food.

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty has worked as a news producer for KOAA-TV for 10 years.
More News
Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

11:22 am
Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?

Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?

11:07 am
Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died

9:47 am
Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?
Covering Colorado

Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
News

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died

Scroll to top
Skip to content