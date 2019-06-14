Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

COLORADO SPRINGS — Orphaned fawns continue to be taken in by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers in Colorado Springs, two arrived just on Friday.

Officers say the first fawn was found on Hwy. 24 near Manitou Springs, it appears to have been hit by a car and is being examined for a head injury.

Shortly later, a second fawn was brought in also found along Hwy. 24 near Cascade. This fawn was orphaned after its mother and twin were killed by a passing vehicle.

The fawns rescued today will be sent to the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Wetmore, though CPW says there is concern that the rehab center is getting too full with all of the orphaned animals that have been coming in so far this season.

As a reminder to everyone, if you ever see a fawn that appears to be abandoned, please do not try to remove it from the situation yourself, instead call CPW officers to assess the situation and determine if the fawn is indeed orphaned. Often mother deer will leave their offspring in a safe place while they forage for food.