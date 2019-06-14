Neighbors: Artillery training makes home feel like ‘warzone’

FOUNTAIN – We’re looking into concerns from folks living near Fort Carson who say ongoing artillery training is disrupting their daily lives.

One neighbor, Abby Weilert, has lived in Fountain for six years.

She comes from a military family.

Her dad was in the Navy and her grandfather was in the Air Force.

“We’re big supporters of the military and it’s kind of hard,” she said.

“We’re in this position. But at some point, too much is too much.”

That point came Monday, when Fort Carson announced the artillery training she’s been dealing with will continue through September.

“When the bombs hit from the tanks, it almost feels like we’re in a war zone at certain times at our house,” she explained.

“Even at night. at two, three, four o’clock in the morning. And you know, the windows shake. The dishes in the cabinets shake. And it’s really affecting how much sleep we’re getting.”

It also affects her eight-year-old dog Duke.

“He’s beside himself, he doesn’t know what to do,” she said.

In a press release, Fort Carson spokesperson Brandy Gill said, in part:

“Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors …We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that arise. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities.”

Even though Weilert has submitted her complaint, she’s not sure what comes next.

“I do feel like I’m another number when I talk to Fort Carson,” she said.

“It make [my neighbors and me] want to reconsider staying in Fountain when we’re unsure of the future.”

Fort Carson’s public relations office also says length of training varies with each unit, and they can’t share specific times due to security concerns.

But they do log each complaint they receive and share it with post leadership so they can take it into consideration.