Elder abuse isn’t just about taking care of seniors

COLORADO SPRINGS – Silver Key hosting an event Friday to help seniors identify and protect themselves from mistreatment.

The event a part of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is Saturday, June 15.

Topics include recognizing reduce, identifying scams and how to know when it’s time to get someone who can help you out. Another important thing, how to understand caregiver burnout.

“We want to make sure those who are caregivers, they’re never in a position of caregiver neglect or mistreatment to really be equipped to take care of older adults,” said Dayton Romero, director of senior assistance, Silver Key.

Research suggests that one in 14 abuse cases is never reported.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
