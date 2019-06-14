Donthe Lucas trial will stay in Pueblo

PUEBLO – A judge has denied a motion from attorneys for Donthe Lucas to change the location of his murder trial in the death of Kelsie Schelling in 2013.

Other motions brought up in Friday’s hearing questioned some of the prosecution’s witnesses, and brought up introducing lie detectors tests and showing Kelsie’s medical record.

“It is a really exhausting process,” said Laura Saxton, Kelsie’s mother. “I think every time we do it it is like you’re thankful for something to be going on not just being in limbo, but it is you know a very tiring process but it is nice to have some progress made.

Lucas is due back in court on July 30th ad his trial is set for January 2020.

Kelsie Schelling was last seen in Pueblo in February 2013 during a trip from Denver to see Lucas. Her body has never been found.