Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Donthe Lucas trial will stay in Pueblo

 

PUEBLO – A judge has denied a motion from attorneys for Donthe Lucas to change the location of his murder trial in the death of Kelsie Schelling in 2013.

Other motions brought up in Friday’s hearing questioned some of the prosecution’s witnesses, and brought up introducing lie detectors tests and showing Kelsie’s medical record.

“It is a really exhausting process,” said Laura Saxton, Kelsie’s mother. “I think every time we do it it is like you’re thankful for something to be going on not just being in limbo, but it is you know a very tiring process but it is nice to have some progress made.

Lucas is due back in court on July 30th ad his trial is set for January 2020.

Kelsie Schelling was last seen in Pueblo in February 2013 during a trip from Denver to see Lucas. Her body has never been found.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Defense attorney for suspect in deadly I-70 crash arrested on suspicion of car theft, kidnapping

Defense attorney for suspect in deadly I-70 crash arrested on suspicion of car theft, kidnapping

9:16 pm
Shooting suspect says David Ortiz was not intended target

Shooting suspect says David Ortiz was not intended target

9:08 pm
Donthe Lucas trial will stay in Pueblo

Donthe Lucas trial will stay in Pueblo

8:13 pm
Defense attorney for suspect in deadly I-70 crash arrested on suspicion of car theft, kidnapping
Covering Colorado

Defense attorney for suspect in deadly I-70 crash arrested on suspicion of car theft, kidnapping

Shooting suspect says David Ortiz was not intended target
News

Shooting suspect says David Ortiz was not intended target

Donthe Lucas trial will stay in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Donthe Lucas trial will stay in Pueblo

Scroll to top
Skip to content