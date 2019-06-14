Defense attorney for suspect in deadly I-70 crash arrested on suspicion of car theft, kidnapping

DENVER – Robert Corry, the defense attorney for the man accused of killing four people and injuring many others in a fiery crash on I-70 back in April, has been arrested on investigation of kidnapping and vehicle theft charges.

Jail records show Robert John Corry, 51, was booked into the Denver Downtown Detention Center Friday on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and first-degree kidnapping.

A narrative of what led to Friday’s arrest wasn’t immediately available, but media reports dating back to 2013 show the marijuana law attorney has been arrested in the past.

According to our reporting partner KMGH Corry, who was a lead figure in the move to legalize marijuana in Colorado, allegedly smashed the window of a recreational vehicle in June 2013.

He was arrested for investigation of felony menacing and criminal mischief at the time, but he was later found guilty of a lesser charge of destruction of private property and disturbing the peace, according to the Post. The District Attorney never charged him with felony menacing.

Arrest records also show Corry was found guilty in Jefferson County of misdemeanor assault and sentenced to 60 days in jail and five years’ probation in 2005.