Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Affidavit: Officer who shot suspect stopped massive blast

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A police officer is credited with preventing a massive explosion by shooting a man who was holding a road flare near a methanol tank in northern Colorado.

Court documents say 54-year-old Stephen Garcia was within “a second” of igniting a quarter-mile blast Saturday before he was shot. He’s facing several charges, including attempted murder.

An oil field worker reported a man hiding behind the tank, and authorities say Garcia had wrapped a cloth around the cap and threatened to blow it up. The Greeley Tribune reports he was shot twice when he raised his hand toward the cloth in what officers perceived as an attempt to ignite the tank.

The flare and a lighter were found close to where Garcia was shot.

The Greeley officer’s name hasn’t been released, and jail records don’t indicate if Garcia has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Horse abuse investigation in Custer County

Horse abuse investigation in Custer County

5:43 pm
Celtic festival happening now in Colorado Springs

Celtic festival happening now in Colorado Springs

5:42 pm
Affidavit: Officer who shot suspect stopped massive blast

Affidavit: Officer who shot suspect stopped massive blast

5:19 pm
Horse abuse investigation in Custer County
Covering Colorado

Horse abuse investigation in Custer County

Celtic festival happening now in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Celtic festival happening now in Colorado Springs

Affidavit: Officer who shot suspect stopped massive blast
Covering Colorado

Affidavit: Officer who shot suspect stopped massive blast

Scroll to top
Skip to content