Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo

DENVER – Pink Pride is on full display in Denver for Lance Bass and Freddie Mercury, a same-sex flamingo couple at the Denver Zoo.

Bass, a Chilean Flaming, and Mercury, an American Flamingo, are inseparable.

Birdkeepers at the zoo say the two birds of a feather always flock together and even get a fake egg to care for during mating season.

“They do not care, at all, they just want to be with, with the flamingo they choose. And as someone who’s biracial and part of the LGBT community, I think more stories like this need to be out here,” said Birdkeeper Anton Morrison. “And these flamingos are just, they are just flamingos – they are just doing what they can to live their best lives. And I’m there to help and support them do that.”

Birdkeepers say same-sex pairings tend to happen with birds in larger flocks like flamingos, lorikeets, and penguins because they have more choices.